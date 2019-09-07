Amber Portwood Denies She ‘Stood-Up’ Son James for ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon‘s battle of words continues with another public lashing out from the Teen Mom OG star. Portwood took to Instagram Live to refute claims made by his ex-boyfriend when he said she “stood up” a visit with 1-year-old son James to film her appearance on the MTV show’s latest reunion episode.

The MTV personality said she had a “contractual obligation” to attend filming and she couldn’t get out of the work commitment. She later addressed fans and opened up about how she has been feeling since her domestic battery arrest. Portwood and Glennon have reportedly not spoken to each other since she was taken by police after she allegedly threatened the cinematographer with a machete while held their 1-year-old baby.

Glennon got temporary full custody of baby James after the incident and Portwood gets supervised visits with her son as the criminal case on the incident continues to unfold. After the Teen Mom OG reunion episode aired earlier this week, Glennon claimed in a comment on Instagram, Portwood skipped one of the visits to film her segment.

“She looked very proud in that hate-fueled ‘interview’… which she stood James up to go and do,” he wrote. “Actions speak volumes. I pray one day she gets the help she needs and finds her own happiness in life.”

Portwood said during the Instagram Live appearance she believed Glennon might have been fueled to speak out after was not asked to go on the show for his own time to address the incident.

“Maybe he’s jealous because he couldn’t get a f—ing interview with Dr. Drew,” she fired back in the video, as first reported by InTouch. “That’s not my problem.”

“The article saying I stiffed James on one of my supervised visits or whatever the Hell it was — I never stood up James one time,” Amber said, clapping back at her ex. “I literally… there was only one day that Dr. Drew could fly out. I had a contractual obligation. Literally not in my hands.”

“So he can go f— himself,” she added, seemingly referring to Glennon. “I’m saying in general, he can go f— himself. He’s a liar. He’s been doing nothing but lying, that’s all he does. Talking, talking, talking and saying nothing but nonsense.”

“I’m getting to the point that I’m not going to be able to keep quiet too much longer,” Amber added. “To sit there and say that I actually stood up my son is f–in the most disgusting thing that I think you could ever say about me.”

“I had no choice. I had an obligation,” she claimed. “I’ve been doing this s–t for 11 years.” She also implied Glennon used her for “f—ing money money, fame or anything.”

She continued: “I can’t say my part. I can’t say what I f—n’ did. I can’t say what he did, I can’t say anything… I know damn well that I’m not gonna be slammed. I’m not playing anymore.”

Portwood appeared in the reunion episode and addressed the incident, denying she wielded a machete at Glennon. The reality star also seemed to imply Glennon was already dating someone new, which he denied on Instagram shortly after the episode aired.