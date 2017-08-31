Amber Portwood Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood attended the MTV VMAs Sunday night with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, marking the pair’s first red carpet appearance together.

Portwood donned a sheer floral illusion gown for the night while Glennon coordinated with her in a black suit and purple button-down.

Portwood was previously engaged to Matt Baier, who she officially split with this summer. The Teen Mom cast member met Glennon while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with Baier.

“It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming. Her relationship with Matt was in bad shape and when you’re shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew,” a source previously told E! News.

Portwood previously spoke to Us Weekly about her new man.

“He didn’t really know who I was and we didn’t talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn’t even know that he even liked me!”

“It just simply was he had a little crush on me,” she added.

The 27-year-old shared that Glennon reached out to her after filming on Marriage Boot Camp had completed and Portwood had returned home.

“We decided that we wanted to be friends at first because we were just having so much fun talking with each other, and, you know, then when he came out to hang out, we just had even more fun together, so that’s just kind of how it started,” she said, adding that she’s “very happy” with Glennon.

“We’re going slow and we’re just trying to be smart about everything, which is good to find somebody on your level like that,” she continued. “I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it’s kind of fun and it’s kind of serious in a way as well, but we’re trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz