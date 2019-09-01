Amber Portwood Admits ‘There’s Always Something’ With Latest Photo After Deleting Troubling Instagram

Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood took to social media on Friday night after sharing a troubling post on Instagram that has since been deleted, revealing the MTV personality has been experiencing some serious issues but is trying her hardest to be optimistic, as evidenced in her latest snapshot: a photo of herself lying in bed alongside a heartfelt message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 31, 2019 at 12:02am PDT

“Sending love [prayer hands emoji] be beautiful inside and out and never give up,” she wrote. “There’s always something. Music a book and meditation whatever it may be! Too many beautiful souls on here. Goodnight [heart emoji, prayer hands emoji].

The photo has since received more than 14,000 likes by fans of the MTV star. But while the post of optimism by the 29-year-old is one Teen Mom OG fans would definitely chime in with support, Portwood is managing her best by turning off comments on the Instagram account, which one can assume in light of recent events that saw the mother-of-two arrested for alleged domestic battery last month in Marion County, Indianapolis.

According to court documents, the domestic violence incident escalated to the point where Portwood grabbed a massive knife, and swung the bladed side at boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, missing. The report does not specify whether Glennon was holding James at the time. While Glennon has since admitted on social media that he has already forgiven the mother of his child for the incident, a source told Us Weekly that it is unlikely the couple will ever reconcile.

The latest share to her social media is in deep contrast to one of her last Instagram posts shared on Aug. 30, where she was seemingly struggling in the aftermath of the charges. Following a preview of the Teen Mom OG star’s reunion special segment with Dr. Drew Pinsky that went live Wednesday, Portwood took to Instagram with a cryptic, yet concerning message.

Sharing a photo of a crumpled up piece of paper with the word “Why?” on it, Portwood wrote, “I’m just in absolute shock…honestly…nothing makes sense anymore.”

It’s unclear what Portwood is referencing, but as she awaits further developments in her case after being accused of wielding a machete at Glennon as he was holding their son during a fight, a segment from the upcoming reunion shows her discussing the issue looking a bit uneasy.

“Let’s talk about how you’ve been doing since the arrest. Why don’t you tell me the story, what happened?” Pinsky asks in the sneak peek. “I can’t really,” she begins, looking nervous as Pinsky chimes in, “to the extent that you’re able.”

Unsure about what she can say about her case, Portwood says off-camera, “I really need some assurance,” to which one producer responds, “We don’t want you to say anything you can’t say.”

“You’re going to talk to my lawyers and just like, please figure something out,” Portwood tells her. “I want to get my side of the story out. That’s what I want.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

