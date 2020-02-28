‘The Amazing Race’ Production Suspended by CBS Over Coronavirus Fears

CBS has suspended production on The Amazing Race Season 33 amid growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak. The network confirmed in a statement to Variety that production on the season, which had not yet been previously announced, was halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson told the outlet.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” it added. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

According to the source, at the time production was put on hold, teams had already traveled to England and Scotland. Only three episodes in total had been filmed and a date for production to start again has not yet been set.

Season 32 of The Amazing Race, which has already been filmed, has not yet aired or received a premiere date.

This marks the latest impact on the entertainment industry amid the coronavirus outbreak. The premiere of both Disney’s Mulan and No Time to Die, the newest James Bond film, have been canceled in China, the epicenter of the global outbreak. It is believed that the Italian premieres of several other films are in jeopardy as several cities in the country remain quarantined in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will go on as planned. Speaking with the Associated Press, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that a decision must be made within two to three months.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’” Pound said, adding that as the games get closer, “a lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in there building their studios.”

Should the games be canceled, it would mark just the third time in the modern Olympics, which date back to 1896, and just the first time for a reason unrelated to war.