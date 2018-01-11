‘Amazing Race’ Couple Spills Their ‘Safe Word’

Things got a bit weird on The Amazing Race Wednesday night when one team dished out what their “safe word” is.

The episode, which took place in Belgium, saw Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin, who are lifeguards, running around heading to their next destination. That’s when the subject of “pineapple” was brought up, and they let it sip that it had a different meaning for the couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pineapple is our safe word,” one of the members of the couple said.

Amazing Race fans flipped out over the cheeky line, and took to Twitter to share their reactions, which often included some fun reactionary gifs.

This fun moment may have won the couple some new fans. There’s no clear favorite on the show yet, except for the controversial former Big Brother castmates who are competing.

LMAO….pineapple…..😂😂 r you freaking serious?!? #AmazingRace — sophie cedillo ♎️💔 (@cedillo_sophie) January 11, 2018

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / John Paul Filo

Update: A previous version of this story listed the couple as Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf.