Aly Raisman Reveals Whether or Not She Watches Ex Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ Episodes

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is supportive of her ex, Colton Underwood — but says she isn’t interested in watching him find love on The Bachelor.

The two had a brief relationship from late 2016 to mid-2017 — with Underwood recently calling Raisman his “first love” — but that doesn’t mean the two stay in touch.

“I don’t watch the show,” she told PEOPLE on Friday. “We broke up a couple of years ago and we really — we have not talked in a really, really, long time.”

However, Raisman did express support for contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who revealed on last week’s episode of the dating show that she was raped in college.

“It’s a dark part of my history, but I’m not gonna let that diminish me or who I am,” Miller-Keyes told Underwood.

Underwood responded empathetically, sharing that part of the reason he was still a virgin was because one of his former girlfriends was also a survivor of sexual abuse.

Many fans wondered if Raisman was the woman he was referring to, as she has been outspoken in her support of sexual assault survivors since revealing in 2017 that she was sexually abused by disgraced and now-imprisoned USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman told PEOPLE, adding that many people don’t “realize how hard” it can be to discuss abuse.

“Even if you can’t relate to someone’s story, if you are supportive of a survivor, you are helping — I really believe you’re making a change in the world that we live in,” she added.

Miller-Keyes thanked her fans on social media for their support following her emotional reveal. She also shared a message to those who might be inspired to share their own accounts of sexual abuse.

“For anyone out there who has suffered from sexual abuse or is still suffering from sexual abuse, please please please know: You deserve to be happy. You deserve to be safe. You are not alone. You are believed. There is hope. There is help,” she said.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.