Alicia Keys Returning to ‘The Voice’ Next Season

One victory isn’t enough for a 15-time Grammy winner, so Alicia Keys is coming back for another round. After winning The Voice in Season 12, Keys will return as a coach in Season 14.

Keys joins the veteran coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, along with newcomer Kelly Clarkson, for the fourteenth season, which is set to air in the spring. This will be the third season Keys serves as a coach.

NBC posted a YouTube video in which Levine, Clarkson and Shelton unveiled Keys as the final coach for Season 14.

This reveal means that two of the current coaches, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, won’t be back next year.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent,” Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment President of Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

The Voice currently airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

