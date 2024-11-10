Alfonso Ribeiro Left Wheelchair Bound After Disney ‘DWTS’ Injury

Alfonso Ribeiro might be forced to keep off his feet for a bit after suffering a dancing accident at Disney World. The Fresh Prince alum was taking part in a special dance number as part of ABC’s upcoming holiday special being filmed at Disney World. According to TMZ, the former sitcom star managed to roll his ankle while filming the number, tripping on a trolley rail.

TMZ shared a video of the incident, capturing Ribeiro as he leans on DWTS co-host Julianne Hough as he makes his way to a chair the crew brings him. The outlet notes he was transferred to a wheelchair shortly after, and the co-host threw up in a nearby trashcan after being messed up by the fall.

The outlet notes that Ribeiro only suffered a minor ankle injury and won’t have to recover from something serious. Just don’t expect him to try dancing again any time soon. It also isn’t the first time the Fresh Prince alum has faced an injury during the dancing competition.

Ahead of season 32, Ribeiro suffered another concerning injury far away from the dance floor.

“I got concussed last week. I was standing off to the side and I’m putting someone’s number in the phone and, boom, a ball to the back of my head. Right in the back,” he told PEOPLE. “I go down. For, like, three days, I’m like, ‘Huh? Wha?’”