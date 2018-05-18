‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown ‘Doing Well’ After Tree Accident

Solomon “Bear” Brown from Alaskan Bush People is recovering nicely after he injured himself on a tree in the forest this week.

The Discovery personality revealed that he had to make a trip to the emergency room on Monday after an injury on Instagram, sharing photos of his hospital bracelet and eye patch to worried fans.

“Bear is doing well,” a Discovery Channel rep told PEOPLE Thursday. “He was running through the woods (as usual) and he ran into a branch that injured his eye. He went to the hospital and found that he had a scratched cornea. He will be fine.”

Bear is known as a daredevil on the show, so the injury definitely isn’t out of character for the “King of Extreme.”

“He is fearless and full of confidence and likes to do everything to the extreme,” Discovery writes in Bear’s official bio, adding that Bear — whose job in the family is hunting for food, “enjoys tracking animals even when not hunting for meat.”

That adventurous nature has gotten the family in trouble in the past. In a July episode of the show, Matt Brown, 35, was sent to the hospital via airlift after detonated an improvised bear deterrent made of black powder and knocked himself out.

His head wounds landed him intensive care unit, where doctors used nine staples to close the wound.

“The bears were really bad. I just got overly paranoid in the situation and took it a little too far,” he told his brother Bam Bam later of why he took such extreme steps.

“I remember bits and flashes like right afterwards grabbing a towel and the tape. I remember taping it to my face as blood ran down my face,” he added. “Bits and pieces of the paramedics. It was more like a nightmare. Essentially what happened is I got careless. I was alone on my island and there were bears around. I take things 90 miles an hour and I don’t really think about it before just jumping there. And I took it upon myself … I didn’t realize I could hurt myself and in turn hurt everyone else.”

Mom Ami Brown has also been spending a fair amount of time in the hospital lately, dealing with her own health crisis when she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

In December, after months of radiation and chemotherapy treatments, she received news that all signs of her cancer had disappeared.

“The doctors were as shocked as we were,” Ami’s husband, Billy, told PEOPLE at the time.

Photo credit: Discovery