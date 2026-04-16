‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Hospitalized

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is “on the mend” after being hospitalized over the weekend with COVID and pneumonia.

The Discovery personality, who was hospitalized just last year with pneumonia after previously being treated for lung cancer in 2017, sought medical care over the weekend after falling ill, her son, Bear Brown, revealed on Instagram in the early morning hours of Saturday.

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“Hey, so I just got some news about Mom that is not the best. It’s not the worst either. It could definitely be worse,” Bear began his video. “So, I just got a message that Mom is sick, that she’s not feeling particularly well, that she’s got a fever, and that she’s congested, and so they’ve taken her to the hospital.”

Bear assured Alaskan Bush People fans that while his siblings were “taking good care” of his mom, he admitted that he was “obviously worried” after Ami’s “bad experience” with pneumonia last year.



“We almost lost Mom from pneumonia and all,” he recalled, promising to keep his followers updated on her health as her treatment progressed. “Mom’s pretty tough,” he noted. “I’m obviously sure she’ll pull through, but I wanted to let y’all guys know, and [it’s] obviously concerning with her health issues.”

Two days later, Bear took to social media with a hopeful update, noting that doctors had revealed Ami’s body was “reacting well to the medicine” after being hospitalized, and that she could possibly be released the following day if she continued to progress.

“She’s already been taken out of the emergency area and put [into] a lesser room, which is totally awesome. Totally great news,” Bear shared, adding, “I don’t mind saying that I’ve definitely been really concerned, and I appreciate y’all guys’ support, your prayers and well-wishes.”

As Ami is “on the mend” but “not completely out of the woods,” Bear also emphasized that the well-wishes directed his mom’s way also mean “a lot to her.”



The following day, Bear offered his final update on his mom’s health, revealing that after continued progress, Ami had been released from the hospital, which was “super awesome” news.

While he reiterated that Ami is “not completely” recovered from COVID and pneumonia, he assured that she was responding well enough to her medication that she was able to go home.

