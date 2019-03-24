‘Alaskan Bush People’ Siblings Must Prove Themselves Amid Mountain ‘Perils’ in New Clip

It looks like the Alaskan Bush People siblings are on their own when it comes to facing the dangers of their new mountain lifestyle.

In a new clip from the hit Discovery show, it’s clear that Noah, Gabe, Snowbird, Rain, Bear and Bam Bam Brown are going to have to forge a new path together without the guidance of their parents as they prepare for the first full winter on their newly-built Washington ranch.

Are the siblings all on their own? Don’t miss tonight’s episode of #AlaskanBushPeople starting at 10p on Discovery and Discovery GO. pic.twitter.com/1GsB4BdBZ5 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) March 24, 2019

With Snowbird, 24, looking to move out on her own in her own “bird house,” following in the steps of big brother Noah, 25, and his wife Rhain Alisha, it’s clear the dynamics of the family are changing from when all the Browns were sleeping under the same roof.

As if that wasn’t enough, the clip teases a “momentous decision” on 29-year-old Gabe’s part is catching the family off-guard.

“I think it’s time for us to become man and wife,” he reveals in the clip of Raquell Pantilla, who at the time had been his official girlfriend for only a short time.

“It seems to me like maybe they should have gotten to know each other a bit longer, a bit better,” dad Billy Brown tells the camera.

Brother Noah tells Gabe, “There’s no need to rush into it.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Billy’s health appears to be taking a turn for the worse as “the perils of mountain life hit,” with “the Brown siblings [having] nowhere to fall back on.”

In the clip, Billy is shown laying in a hospital bed with oxygen tubes in his nose, telling a tearful Snowbird, “We never quit yet, I’ll be darned if I’m gonna quit today.”

In another preview of Sunday’s episode, Billy’s concerning health issues are illustrated even more, with the Brown patriarch explaining, “I can’t get enough air. It just kept getting worse and worse and… It’s starting to freak me out.”

“It’s definitely scary to see Dad the way he is. All of a sudden, like, he can’t catch his breath,” Rain explains to the camera, before mom Ami suggests taking him to the hospital.

“If dad is saying he needs to go to the hospital and he’s going to go down mountain, that means it’s serious,” Rain added. “He thinks there is something really wrong.”

“All of our minds are racing with, like, what could be wrong,” Gabe added. “Just having gotten out of some serious health stuff with mom, now dad going to the doctor.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

