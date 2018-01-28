‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter’s Women’s March Post Stirs up Controversy

Alaskan Bus People star Rain Brown wants you to know she supports the Women’s March.

The reality star took to Instagram to share her support for the thousands of people who took to the streets to protest January 20 in marches all over the United States.

“I AM SO PROUD of all of the women participating in this years woman’s march! Together we CAN make a difference! All it takes is one voice to change the world.”

In the video, Brown can be seen doing the motions as if throwing a karate punch at the camera, which can be seen as a sign of strength and female empowerment.

Fans of the reality star had mixed emotions about her message of support, commenting on the Brown’s picture with their take on what they think women are marching for.

“Be careful about women’s marching events, most of them are marching for the right to abort their babies! I don’t think you would be for that!” user Peggy Biggs replied.

“I do not agree with women’s marches I don’t see what issues women are marching for that they don’t already have except wanting to abort unborn babbies and that is sick! Women have every right in the world except the right to kill their own babbies.Your so young rainy please don’t get involved in adult insanity. stay. It’s not fun being an adult anyway!,” user Amy Schultz wrote.

Others gave Brown words of encouragement.

“Go on Rainy xxx” user savan7435 said.

Brown did not have the easiest 2017, with her mom Ami fighting, and eventually beating cancer.

Despite her long journey to beating the disease that made it even painful for her to take a sip of water, Ami says that it’s not over yet. She told PEOPLE that cancer will be a part of her life forever, as she’s required to go in to the doctor every three months for scans.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Ami said.