'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Just Started an Instagram for Her Dog, and It’s the Cutest Thing

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown's adorable dog Jackson is officially on Instagram, and it's everything you could ever dream of. The Discovery Channel personality announced her pooch's foray into social media in the cutest way over the weekend.

Brown posted a series of photos of herself cradling the dog like a baby.

In one photo she appears to be kissing the dog. She said she was "Excited" to share the Instagram with the public.

Jackson's Instagram already has four photos, the most recent of which features an appearance from Brown.

In the picture, Jackson can be seen licking at his owners nose ring. Brown, who runs the account, joked in the caption that Jackson was trying to remove the ring from her nose.

Other photos on the account feature Jackson's many adventures. He's photographed riding in the car, exploring the outdoors and hanging out with his rabbit "sister."

Jackson's Instagram isn't the only exciting thing in Brown's life. Her family recently celebrated Gabe Brown's second marriage to Raquell Rose Pantilla. After the wedding, Rain shared a special message for the married couple.

She posted her message along with a photo from the intimate ceremony, which took place in Washington. Rain appeared in the photo with Pantilla, Gabe, Noah Brown, his wife Rhain Brown's young son Elijah Conner and Billy and Ami Brown. The photo was the first fans have seen of Ami since it was announced that she was in remission.

"YAY! My besties Gabe and Raquell tied the knot! (Again heehee)," she captioned the photo. "Had a wonderful day with some wonderful people, so proud of Gabe and Raquell.. May your new life together be amazing and full of love and wonder!"

Rain introduced Gabe and Raquell before they officially started dating on Valentine's Day 2018.

"When we were in California, [little sister] Rain made a friend, and then I kind of made that same friend, and now we're kind of more than friends," Gabe explained during an episode of Alaskan Bush People on Discovery Channel. "We're kind of dating and it's really cool."

Their friendship quickly turned romantic, and in January of 2019 they tied the knot not far from the Brown family's Washington home. The family moved there from Alaska for Ami to be treated for cancer.

Gabe and Raquell tied the knot again in an intimate ceremony, which friends and family attended. Gabe confirmed the remarriage to PEOPLE.

"I'm so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we're really grateful to have met each other. God is good," he said.

"Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know — he makes me laugh every day," Raquell told PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together."