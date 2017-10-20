14-Year-Old ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Opens up About Her Depression

Rain Brown, the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People cast, is getting real about her depression in the midst of her mother’s fight against cancer in an emotional post shared to social media.

Rain, 14, shared an inspirational quote with her followers on Instagram with a lengthy caption about how she has been dealing with depression, especially as her family deals with mom Ami’s lung cancer diagnosis.

“For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too (ya know a broken nail) and I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk,” Rain wrote.

“But just now in the middle of the night it occurred to me, sometimes you don’t have to have a reason sometimes you don’t have to be perfect and somedays you just feel like staying in bed and watching old [Simply Nail Logical] videos and that’s OKAY! In the time of all this happening I told myself that over and over but it also hit me I had to actually believe it and just let it go and stop being bothered by it,” she continued.

The teenager admitted that while she continues to “still feel kinda down and like, being lazy,” she knows it’s “alright because my body knows what it needs and if that’s rest I won’t be one to refuse.”

She ends her post with a hopeful note for fans who are going through something similar.

“Stay strong my rainbows and listen to your body and soul they know what you need, don’t let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you.”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People premieres in June.