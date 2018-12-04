‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Lifts Massive Tire in Impressive Instagram Video

For 16 years old, Rainy Brown is killing it at the gym. For the Alaskan Bush People star, “the gym” just happens to be the cold outside air and her equipment happens to be an enormous tire.

Rainy shared a quick Instagram video clip of herself lifting a tire and flipping it onto its other side.

“‘Exercise doesn’t fix everything’ no but it sure helps,” she captioned the video with a winking emoji and her usual hashtags, #stayhappy and #staystrong.

Rainy has an active presence on social media, frequently sharing glimpses into her life with her siblings and parents, who are also her co-stars on the Discovery Channel series.

Her older brother Bear Brown, 31, wished Rainy a happy “sweet sixteen” birthday last month on Instagram. He penned a sweet message accompanied by a scenic shot of the outdoors with his gloved hand signaling to the sky.

“Today is another very special day! Today is my youngest sister’s 16th Birthday!!!” Bear wrote. “One of the most important Birthdays for any young lady!! I’m so proud of Rain! She is the heart of the Wolfpack! I am truly blessed to have been able to live long enough to see this day!!! Happy Birthday little sister!!! You make everyday brighter!!!”

Bear and Rainy frequently interact on social media, with Rainy even posting a birthday tribute of her own on Bear’s 31st birthday in June.

“Happy birthday to my most awesome and extreme brother!” she captioned a photo of them together. In August, the two also paired up for a birthday tribute to their mother, Ami Brown, who recently battled stage 4 lung cancer.

“Dear mommy, Happy birthday to the greatest woman I know!!!” Rainy captioned the video tribute. “You inspire me beyond compare. If I turn out to be anything like you my life would have purpose. You listen to me even when I’m having an anxiety attack over the dumbest things, you comfort me just by being in the room. You mean absolutely the world to me and I would be lost without you, it’s been an amazing honor to not only know a legend such as you but to call her mommy. I can’t wait until we’re both super old lady’s together sipping tea with the grandkids happy birthday mommy. I love you more than the world.”

Rainy and Bear also have siblings Matt Brown, 35, Bam Bam, 33, Gabe, 28, Noah, 26, and Snowbird, 23. Rainy, Bird and Bam Bam wished the show’s Facebook fans a happy Thanksgiving last month, while teasing that season 9 would return in the new year.

Fans can expect to see Matt’s journey through his second stint in rehab on the upcoming season.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt told PEOPLE in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

