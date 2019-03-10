‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Noah Brown’s New Wife Causes Tension on Family Ranch

Alaskan Bush People son Noah Brown may be head over heels in love with his new wife, but not all of his siblings are thrilled to have a new member of the Wolfpack.

In Sunday’s Season 9 premiere of the hit Discovery series, the Browns continued to build up their new 400-acre Washington homestead about a year after they staked a new claim in the Pacific Northwest amid mom Ami Brown’s cancer battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Noah married Rhain Alisha at the end of Season 8, things were bound to change in the Brown family dynamic with the first ever outsider coming in to be a part of their family, which made Noah a little nervous on their first drive up there as a married couple.

“I’m not exactly sure how the family’s going to take there being a new Brown to the group, but adapt or die right?” he asked the cameras. But nothing could keep him from standing by his new bride, he reassured her.

“Ever since I met Rhain Alisha, it’s been one moment after another of having to make sure I’m awake,” he gushed. “You’re the reason I wake up. It’s not because I’m alive, it’s because I cant wait to see you.”

One family member who wasn’t thrilled to have a new member of the family was sister Snowbird, who admitted she wasn’t close to Rhain and didn’t expect that to change.

“It’s definitely not that I don’t want the family to expand or things to change,” she explained. “Having more sisters is something I always wanted, but Noah’s girl and I, we’ve never really seen eye-to-eye; we’ve never really gotten along. I guess our personalities clash.”

It’s that dynamic, she added, that may have had something to do with her and Noah growing apart in recent days.

“It definitely hurts that Noah and I aren’t as close as we used to be, and I hope to fix that someday,” she admitted. “I love Noah a lot; I don’t want to see him get hurt. I’m just looking out for him.”

Little sister Rain offered a more measured perspective on the new relationship dynamic.

“Over the years, we’ve had to deal with a lot of things — house problems, medical problems, and now growing the family,” she told the camera. “Going through that is kind of difficult, especially for a family as close as ours.”

As for Snowbird and Noah’s future? “She needs a little bit more time to adjust to her best friend getting married,” the youngest Brown hypothesized.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery