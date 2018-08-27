‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Reunites With Mom Ami Following Cancer Battle

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown is coming home.

In Sunday's all-new episode of the Discovery series, the black sheep of the Brown family made his way to the reality stars' new home in Washington to reunite with mom Ami following her battle with cancer.

In a clip obtained by Radar ahead of Sunday's episode, Ami laments the breakdown in Noah's relationship with the rest of the family, especially now that she has had such a close health scare.

Watch the clip here.

"We have a few rough spots that we have to work out," Billy tells the camera in the clip, to which Ami replies, "I would just like all of my children back."

So when Noah, 26, returns to see his family, the emotions are clear on everyone's faces.

"Oh my baby! You look all buffed up and so great," Ami tells her son.

"When I saw Noah and Ami's face when they met, well that got me all warmed up," Billy says. "But seeing Noah was wonderful it was like seeing a kid return from war."

It's clear the reconciliation has lasted, with the Browns attending Noah's August nuptials to wife Rhain following this season's filming.

"We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "God bless everyone for all of the love and support."

Even the roughshod Browns decided to clean up for the event.

"I tried on a tux for the first time ever. That was weird," Noah's brother Gabe told the publication prior to the ceremony.

"It's been so hectic and crazy because we've had to go get these fancy clothes we haven't had time to think about it today," Billy added of his son's marriage.

"We are so happy for them. We wish them years of happiness," Ami said, choking back tears.

There are plenty of new adventures for the Browns during Season 8 of the Discovery reality series after they have left their Alaskan home behind for a new tract of land in Washington.

"We never thought we'd be able to find a property like this outside of Alaska," Bear told PEOPLE prior to the season premiere. "It's so great to have some good stuff coming our way. Things are starting to look up finally."

Added Gabe: "It's just nice to wake up in the morning and feel happy, which for a long time I don't think any of us did."

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery