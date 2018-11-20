‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Shares Pregnancy News in Sweet Video Alongside New Wife Rhain

Alaskan Bush People fans are fawning over Noah Brown and wife Rhain’s exciting pregnancy news.

After the newlyweds revealed the exciting news to PEOPLE magazine on Monday, they released an adorable pregnancy announcement video via Alaskan Bush People‘s official Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m thinking of how to phrase it,” an anxious-seeming Brown says to Rhain in the video.

Our Newlyweds have some exciting news to share! pic.twitter.com/tsxgjNvSkv — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) November 19, 2018

“Say it!” she says, grinning and glancing at the camera.

“We have some exciting news to share with everyone,” Brown blurts out. “Well, we are…”

“We’re pregnant! Yay!” Rhain chimes in excitedly. “So thank you for all of your love and support over the last few years and we just wanted to share our good news with you.”

“We’re expecting a healthy baby this spring,” Brown says.

“Yay!” Rhain repeats, while Brown holds her baby bump and gives her a kiss.

Fans sent the couple well wishes by replying to the video.

“I’M SO HAPPY!!!! Ami will finally have a grandbaby,” one fan wrote.

“That’s so beautiful! Congratulations. Noah and Rhain Alisha, I am very happy for you!” someone else said.

“OMG so happy for Granma more than anything it is what she has always wanted,” another said.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in August, described the milestone to PEOPLE as taking “another step in the adventure that is our life together.”

“We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant,” Brown said.

The two said they already know the sex of their bundle of joy but plan on keeping it a secret for now. Brown gushed over the fact that they agreed on a name and on how many children they plan to have together.

“Before we were even married, we had talked about names,” Brown said. “It was one of the things that we just matched up on perfectly: We knew we wanted three children. But we didn’t know what we’d get, so we set out and we picked three boy names and three girl names.”

Brown added that springtime is the perfect season to welcome a new baby — especially for his nature-loving family.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” he said. “We just fit right in with the animals.”

Brown, who is the youngest of Amy and Billy Brown’s sons, met Rhain in Hoonah, Alaska in 2016. In April 2017, he proposed to her in Juneau at sunset, and the rest is history.