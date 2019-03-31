‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Snaps Hopeful Selfie Amid Recovery

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is still working on his recovery after his second stint in rehab for alcohol abuse. Brown’s father, Billy, told PEOPLE back in February that it was his son’s decision to “drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed.” Since making that decision, the reality star has been showing great improvement and sharing his successes on social media.

Just days after sharing a look at his sobriety coin with fans, Brown posted a hopeful selfie wishing everybody a good night with a smile on his face. He followed it with a shot of him doing yard work and heaping some praise on the simple things.

“I love yard work, it reminds me of when my brothers and I did lawns to make gas money when we [were] broken down in California, many years ago,” Brown shared with the photo of himself holding a rake. “It’s also a good way for me to free my brain and [meditate]. Have a peaceful day everyone [smiley faced emoticon].”

According to Country Living, Brown originally went to rehab in 2016 and told PEOPLE at the time that his situation started to spiral out of control while he was spending time drinking with friends.

He has since returned for a second stint at a local outpatient facility in September 2018, moving in and out through February while his family kept strong, tell PEOPLE that they miss him amid their trouble-filled year.

“He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what,” Brown’s father told the outlet in February. His mother added that the family missed his presence and she hoped he “finds that happiness inside him again.”

Brown has been a positive presence online in the past few months. While sharing his sobriety chip with fans, Brown urged them to “never give up never surrender.”

Fans have been able to follow Brown’s journey on the show and his parents recently rewarded him with the pay he earned for allowing Discovery to film his treatment.

“He finally got the money that was being withheld from him by his parents while he got his act together,” a source told Radar Online back in February. “It’s really a double-edged sword because whenever Matt gets paid, he goes missing and everyone just assumes he is using again.”

His positive choices since his most recent stint would seem to counter these fears. It would seem his positive journey on social media acts as both an inspiration for himself and his fans.

