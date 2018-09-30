‘Alaskan Bush People’ Kids Gush Over ‘Ultimate Mother’ Ami Amid Cancer Battle in New Clip

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown’s absence is taking a toll on her children.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new, two-hour season finale of the Discovery reality show, Snowbird, Rain and Gabe Brown decide to candy some rose petals as a “Welcome Home” gift for their mother for when she returns with their father Billy and brother Bear from Los Angeles, where she was undergoing important tests to determine if the cancer she had battled last year was truly gone.

“Bird and I are going to go pick rose petals today for Mom and Dad’s return,” Rain, 14, explains in the clip. “It’s basically like a family tradition to take rose petals and candy them, and its just a little welcome home thing for them.”

As the trio begins to boil the water and sugar in which they’ll dip the beautiful petals, Bird comments, “I really think Mom’s going to appreciate this,” to which Gabe replies, “I think so too.”

Putting the gift together is clearly an emotional time for the kids, who have watched their mom, 54, begin to recover from what doctors said was possibly a death sentence at her lung cancer diagnosis.

For all of the Browns, Bird notes, especially their dad, “Mom is who we turn to. Mom is always the person who’s like, the shining light. She’s the ultimate mother.”

She continues, “She’s taught me that it’s OK to be who you are, and you don’t have to change for anybody or to be better, that you are perfect the way you are.”

Rain adds, “She’s always happy; she’s always sweet and kind and generous and courageous. She is the closest thing to an angel that I will ever meet.”

In August 2017, patriarch Billy praised his wife’s strength amid her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“She’s the strongest person I know, so if she’s saying it hurts, it really hurts,” Billy said in an interview with PEOPLE. “She tries to hide it from everybody but four or five times a day she bends over like a baby and cries. She bends over and tears run down. She put out seven babies without a grunt. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Ami, but I’ve got a lot more now. She makes me feel like a wuss.”

Alaskan Bush People airs its two-hour finale Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

