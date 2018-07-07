‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown Shares the ‘Key to Life’ in New Photo With Sisters

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown shared a new photo last week featuring his sisters, Rain Brown and Amora Jean “Snowbird” Brown, while including his “key to life.”

On June 28, Brown shared a selfie with Rain and Snowbird, huddled together to watch Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s 2016 sci-fi movie Passengers.

“Surround yourself with the [people] who make you happy,” Brown, 28, wrote with the hashtag, “key to life.” “Watching Passengers what would you do if you were alone on a starship for 90 years would you wake someone else??? Whoever you wake would surly die before reaching they’re destination.”

The new photo coincided with a report from Radar Online last week that Brown was feeling better after an illness forced him to isolate himself from his mother, Ami Brown, 54. Ami has been battling lung cancer and was being treated at UCLA Medical Center. She learned that the cancer did not return.

“Last year was really tough on Gabe and when he got sick earlier this year, he had to live separately from the family so Ami didn’t catch anything,” a source told Radar. “That was isolating for him because him and Ami are so used to being together.”

The source continued, “He’s back now with the family and has been really active in building their new land. You will see a lot of the Gabe everyone knows and loves in this upcoming season.”

The past few months have been difficult for the Brown family. Aside from Ami’s health battle, the family moved from their beloved Browntown in Alaska to Los Angeles while Ami was being treated, and then to Washington state. Brown’s brother Noah, 26, also got married in March in Idaho, but did not invite his family. Another brother, Bear, 30, had an accident with a tree in May, but thankfully recovered from his injury.

Despite all this, the Discovery Channel has filmed an eighth season of Alaskan Bush People, which will focus on the move to Washington and Ami’s health battle. Photos from the production show Bam Bam, 33, helping residents on Tonasket, Washington after the area experienced heavy flooding.

The season was supposed to premiere in May, but Discovery indefinitely delayed the new season, TVInsider reported in April.

Alaskan Bush People launched in 2014 and finished its seventh season in August 2017. The series follows the lives of Billy and Amy Brown, who have seven children between the ages of 35 and 15, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy and Rain.

Photo credit: Instagram/Gabe Brown