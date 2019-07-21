‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Gabe Brown and Raquelle Rose Share First Ultrasound Photo

Alaskan Bush People stars Gabe Brown and Raquelle Rose shared the first ultrasound photo of their new baby on Sunday, just hours after announcing they are expecting their first child together. The couple married in January, then held another ceremony with their friends in June.

Brown and Rose shared the new photo on the official Alaskan Bush People Instagram page. The photo shows Rose and Brown holding a print-out of the ultrasound.

“Gabe and Raquell Brown are expecting,” the Discovery Channel noted in the caption. The network also directed fans to the ABP website, where they can check out videos of the couple’s wedding.

The two announced they are expecting in an interview with PEOPLE on Saturday.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple told the magazine. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

“Gabe and Raquell are both adventurous, kind souls and I know they will be amazing parents,” Rain, Brown’s younger sister, said.

Brown and Rose were introduced by Rain and started dating on Valentine’s Day 2018. They married in front of Brown’s family in Washington state in January. They had another ceremony in June, with friends and family in attendance.

Brown did not celebrate the news himself on Instagram. He has not shared a post since Feb. 15, when he marked the one-year anniversary of meeting Rose with a heartwarming post.

“This day marks our one year anniversary our day of romance there’s no better Valentine’s day than one spent with that special someone who fills your heart with love and soul with joy (a gift from God) we’ve laughed, cried, fought, and loved together,” he wrote at the time. “With a little luck, a lot of faith, some patience and a dash of teamwork, we’ll grow old together loving each other a little more everyday. Happy Valentine’s day everyone.”

News of a new addition to the Brown family conveniently came after Discovery announced the show would be back for another season. The network released a trailer, and set the season premiere for Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

“We’re back guys,” Billy Brown, Brown’s father, said in the trailer. “It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.”

“For all of us, it’s really important at this point in life to have our own piece of land. What we’re doing here is symbolizing the future of the Browns,” Joshua Brown, one of Brown’s brothers, chimed in.

