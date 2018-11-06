‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown Reportedly Files for Marriage License

Another wedding is in the near future for the Brown family! Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown reportedly filed for a marriage license last month with plans to marry his girlfriend Raquell “Rose” Pantilla.

A clerk at the Marriage License Office in Okanogan, Washington confirmed to Radar Online that “Gabriel Brown and Raquell Pantilla filed for a marriage license in person on October 8.”

“They have been spending a lot of time together,” a source told the publication, adding that the rest of the Brown family “really likes her.”

The pair have been dating at least since February, when Brown’s younger sister Rain broke the news that her 28-year-old brother was dating Pantilla.

In the post, shared on Valentine’s Day, Brown and Pantilla kissed in the background while Rain jokingly puckered up to a dog. “Third wheelin like a pro this V-Day,” she captioned the post, adding a hashtag for #thirdwheeling.

Pantilla didn’t seem to mind that Rain shared the PDA-ridden post. “I love you so much! You mean so much to me,” Pantilla gushed on social media of Rain, whom she called her “best friend forever.”

If Brown and Pantilla plan on getting married before 2018, it won’t be the first wedding for the Brown family this year. Brown’s 26-year-old brother, Noah Brown, married his longtime girlfriend Rhain, 27, this summer surrounded by the entire family in Idaho. Fans of the reality TV family got to see the ceremony up close and personal in the two-hour season finale of Alaskan Bush People in November.

“Growing up, I always knew that I was going to get married someday,” Noah said as footage played of him getting to know Rhain during one of their many outdoor adventures. “I had one of those super vivid dreams when I was five, and since then, I was looking for her, looking for my soulmate. And I eventually found her.”

He added that he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her from the first time they met.

“When I met Rhain Alisha, she was basically adventuring around Alaska,” he said. “I could write a book with thousands of pages with reasons why she’s perfect. We kind of decided to stick together for survival. She’s one of the few people that understands me and understands how I think and how my brain works. She understands my soul.”

“I call her Angel, because that’s what she is to me, my angel and light. If you look closely into her eyes, she has golden halos around her irises,” he continued.

Noah also revealed a massive anatomically correct heart he had tattooed on his chest with his wife’s name in it. “Now this is forever, and we had our friends and family there and said our vows before God. That way everyone knows how much we love each other,” he explained.

While there’s no word on whether Brown will get an equally as impressive tattoo for Pantilla, fans are likely hoping for as magical a wedding.