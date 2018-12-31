‘Alaskan Bush People’: Brown Family Reportedly Threatens to Fire Matt From Show After He Disappears Following Rehab

Alaskan Bush People stars Billy and Ami Brown have reportedly threatened to fire their eldest son, Matt Brown, from the Discovery Channel series after he left rehab early and went to California.

“Billy and Ami have finally gotten in contact with Matt since he left,” a source told Radar Online Monday. “They told him if he did not return home right away that they would not allow him to be a part of the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush.”

The source continued, “They would like to pick up next season with Matt being sober and healthy. That is what Billy had planned.”

The outlet reports that Matt refused to follow his father’s demand that he be with a sober coach at all times.

“Billy and Ami are just praying now that Matt comes home to celebrate the New Year with them,” the source said. “That is all they really want at this point, and so far that has not happened.”

Matt, 36, first went to rehab in 2016 following a DUI arrest. He began drinking again after his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. In October, he checked into rehab again, with his family reportedly hoping he would stay for three months.

However, he only stayed for 30 days. He reportedly left his sober coach and went to a California desert. His family was concerned, since he never returned to home to Washington. He was reportedly seen “dazed” and “bleary-eyed” in photos with fans that surfaced on Dec. 16.

“The family is all incredibly worried right now because Matt didn’t even tell anyone he was leaving,” a source told Radar Online on Dec. 13. “He just up and left even though he was advised to stay.”

Matt announced plans to check into rehab voluntarily in a September interview with PEOPLE, and said he had his family’s full support. His rehab journey was also reportedly planned to be part of Alaskan Bush People Season 9.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt said in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” Ami told PEOPLE. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

Billy told PEOPLE they would rather “lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever… We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

The Discovery Channel has not said when Alaskan Bush People Season 9 will debut, but the network released a public service announcement featuring Matt’s younger siblings, Bam Bam Brown an Rain Brown.

“We’d really like to thank everybody that has sent in well wishes and prayers for Matt. We’re all rooting for him and he’s currently getting the help that he needs,” Bam Bam said in the video.

“And if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, please call the number 1-800-662-HELP to speak with someone confidentially,” Rain said. “Love you and God bless.”