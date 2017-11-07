‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy Brown Under Fire for Smoking While Ami Battles Lung Cancer

Yikes. Alaskan Bush People cast member Billy Brown is getting a lot of hate after fans spotted the 64-year-old with a pack of cigarettes in his pocket while leaving the hospital with wife Ami Brown, who is currently undergoing treatment for aggressive lung cancer.

The photo, posted in an insider Facebook group, was apparently supposed to show that Ami is currently in Colorado and possibly filming, but fans quickly zeroed in on the pack of Marlboro Reds in Billy’s shirt pocket.

“He actually has a pack of smokes in his pocket?” one person commented.

“Ohhhhh wait…. I thought none of them smoked, and Ami’s cancer is from cooking over all of those campfires for 30 years,” somone chimed in. “I guess he forgot to hide his smokes.”

“A pack of cigarettes is sticking out of his pocket and his wife is battling lung cancer. I wonder if she still smokes too?” another said.

In a past interview with PEOPLE, Billy has been open about how difficult the decline in Ami’s health has been for the whole family.

“She’s the strongest person I know, so if she’s saying it hurts, it really hurts. She tries to hide it from everybody but four or five times a day she bends over like a baby and cries. She bends over and tears run down. She put out seven babies without a grunt. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Ami, but I’ve got a lot more now. She makes me feel like a wuss,” he said.

Ami has also been open about her struggle with the diagnosis.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die,” Ami said. “And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.”

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine,” she continued.