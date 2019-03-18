‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy Brown Reveals Son Matt Brown Is ‘Fighting a Hard Road’ Amid Rehab

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has completed his second stint in rehab for alcoholism abuse, but still faces a “hard road” ahead, according to his father, Billy Brown.

“It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed,” Billy told PEOPLE in February. “He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown, 36, finished six months of inpatient and outpatient care in January. He first went to rehab in 2016 after he began drinking and spent time in Juneau, Alaska after his family’s boat broke down.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown told PEOPLE in September, before he entered rehab a second time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Brown announced his plan to seek treatment after his family moved from Alaska to build a new homestead in Washington while his mother, Ami Brown, continues to recover from her cancer battle. His parents gave their full support.

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” Ami said in September. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

At the time, Billy said they will miss “him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Towards the end of his second rehab stint, Brown thanked fans for their “overwhelming support” in an Instagram video.

“I just want to tell you that y’all have really made a difference in my life. One of the most important and best things that has happened to me was being able to take you all on adventures with me,” the Discovery Channel star said.

“It’s kind of neat. I’m still in recovery. I’m in rehab still basically. Things are going really good,” he continued. “What I really like right now is that I’m able to part a part of all y’alls life, and I want to thank you for being a part of mine. God bless y’all. I love you.”

Brown also launched a YouTube channel to give fans a look at his live after rehab.

While Brown is sober, his family continues to be concerned about his health. Earlier this month, a source told Radar Online the family was concerned that Brown would go back to his old ways after they he received the $250,000 he earned for allowing cameras to chronicle his journey.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Discovery at 10 p.m. ET Sundays.