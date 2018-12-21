‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Reveals Childhood Photo With Siblings

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown marked a festive Throwback Thursday this week by sharing a cute photo of himself with his siblings, years before they became famous.

“A long time ago!” Bear, 21, wrote in the caption.

The photo has the children lined up by height and age. It was likely taken before 2002, since there is only one daughter, Birdy Brown. The youngest daughter, Rainy, was not born until November 2002. Bear is the third oldest Brown sibling, following Matt, 35, and Bam Bam, 33. The photo also shows Gabe, now 29; Noah, 25; and Birdy, 23.

Members of the Alaskan Bush People fanbase turned out in force to give a collective “awww” after seeing the photo.

“Love these pics…Merry Christmas to the family Bear and God Bless,” one fan wrote.

“[Extremely] awesome and beautiful,” another person wrote.

“Amazing picture five handsome boys and one little, beautiful princess,” another fan wrote.

“[Laughing out loud] y’all were so little. I wish you all the best,” another fan wrote.

“Awww you, your brothers and sister Birdy looked so cute and adorable when you all were little,” another fan added.

The photo is also a reminder of where the Browns once called home. In 2017, the family had to move from Alaska to Washington state after matriarch Ami Brown was treated for lung cancer. The most recent season, which ended in September, followed the family building their new home.

The Discovery Channel has yet to announce when Season 9 will kick off, but the family teased a return some time next year in their Thanksgiving videos last month. The new season is expected to follow Matt Brown’s journey through a second stint in rehab.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown said in an interview with PEOPLE in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Brown, who previously entered rehab in 2016, said he could “see myself spiraling.”

“I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to,” he added.

There might also be a marriage in the mix. Gabe reportedly obtained a marriage license in Okanogan, Washington, but he and Raquell “Rose” Pantilla have yet to tie the knot.

In August, Noah and his wife Rhain married in an intimate ceremony. The couple are expecting their first child together, which could provide Discovery with another story for the new season.