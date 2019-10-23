Alaskan Bush People’ Bear Brown Returns to Social Media, Fans Weigh in

A week after announcing that he was “gonna be off Instagram for a little while,” Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has returned to the support of fans. According to The Blast, the Discovery Channel reality TV star made his return to the social media platform on the night of Monday, Oct. 21 with a brand new post about challenges and controversies.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” he wrote on his still-private account.

The message was immediately met with the support of fans, who took to the comments section with their messages.

“I hope you are OK. You are a great guy,” one fan commented. “I like the way you think.”

“Great quote and very true. So glad you are back posting again Bear!” a second wrote.

“Bear, I hope everything going well for you, Raiven and the baby. Also I hope your dad is doing better,” another added, referring to recent news that Brown family patriarch Billy Brown is having “major medical issues” that required him to undergo surgery.

Brown’s Oct. 21-dated post came just a little more than a week after he announced on Sunday, Oct. 13 that he would be following the footsteps of his pregnant girlfriend Raiven Adams by taking a social media hiatus. Although Brown did not reveal the reasoning for his decision, it was widely believed that it was due to the ongoing harassment he and Adams had been facing online, something Brown referred to just days before they both stepped away from the platform.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages,” he wrote on Oct. 10. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!”

“I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100 percent impossible for it not to be given the time frame! So please remember if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!” he continued, referencing rumors that they child on the way is not in fact his. “Raiven is the love of my life please show her the respect she deserves! And to everyone out there who has been so supportive! Thank you! Stay AWESOME!”

At this time, Adams has not returned to Instagram. Those attempting to view her page are met with the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”