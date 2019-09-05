‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Bear Brown, Raiven Adams Left the Bush Due to ‘Health Situation’

Bear Brown and his fiancée Raiven Adams are no longer living in the bush along with the rest of the Alaskan Bush People family. After speculation began to swirl following their engagement last month that they had stepped away from their nature roots, Adams confirmed to fans earlier this week that she and Brown had been forced to move out of the bush and into town “due to a health situation.”

“The bush life is everything this family stands for,” Adams responded to a fan who asked if she and Brown live in the bush every day” or if they just visit for filming of Alaskan Bush People, In Touch Weekly reports. “But due to a health situation, we are in town.”

Adams added that she and her fiancé “can’t wait to get back” to their “beautiful mountain view.”

Adams, who has made her Instagram account private after receiving backlash, did not clarify what “health situation” they are facing. Unfortunately for the Brown family, this is not the first time a family member has been struck by illness.

The family at the center of the popular Discovery Channel series was forced to travel from the Alaskan bush to the continental United States after matriarch Amy Brown was diagnosed with cancer. While she was ultimately declared cancer-free, they opted to remain in Washington, where they have a brand new homestead.

In the months since, the Brown’s have largely been focusing in adjusting to their new surroundings and the number of big changes that have occurred. In August of 2018, Noah Brown and Rhain tied the knot, which coincidentally sparked another romance, as Brown and Adams met at the ceremony.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown told PEOPLE. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

The duo hit it off almost immediately, and in late August Brown dropped to one knee and proposed.

“Raiven has been my best friend since Noah’s wedding,” the reality TV star said. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

“It was a perfect moment with just us,” Adams said of their engagement. “He’s such a special person with the biggest heart. I’m so happy to be by his side and share this time with both of our families.”

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.