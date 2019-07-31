‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Gushes Over ‘Extreme’ New Girlfriend Raiven Adams

Alaskan Bush People‘s “King of Extreme” may have found his queen! After weeks of whisperings, Bear Brown has confirmed he is dating model Raiven Adams, and that she’s his “full package.” Brown opened up about the relationship to PEOPLE Wednesday, including their romantic meeting at brother Noah Brown’s wedding to wife Rhain last year.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown, 31, told the outlet. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

While Bear never shies away from a challenge, the Discovery personality agreed the first move was mutual, with both seeing sparks from the start.

“We just agreed we both felt a connection,” he recalled.

Things have been going well ever since for the couple.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” he said of his attraction to his girlfriend. ‘She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

Adams clearly feels likewise, gushing, “The thing I like most about Bear is his ability to love unconditionally and how he lives his life to ensure other people’s happiness.”

As Alaskan Bush People gears up for another season of living off the grid coming Sunday, the two are enjoying their lives together and looking towards the future, they added.

“We’re enjoying summer on the mountain together and can’t wait to see what the future brings,” Bear said of what the future holds for them. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Alaskan Bush People returns for the Season 10 premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bear Brown