‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Ex Raiven Adams Calls out Trolls Before Quitting Instagram

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown‘s pregnant ex-fiancée, Raiven Adams, is quitting Instagram after hearing enough criticism from trolls on the social media website. Adams called out her haters one last time on Sunday, then deactivated her private profile.

“I’m always quick to want to prove haters wrong so they don’t get the satisfaction of winning when they are wrong, but I’m realizing responding at all is letting you win because you are getting the attention you clearly need,” Adams, 21, wrote on her Instagram Story before deleting her account, In Touch Weekly reports.

It’s not the first time she has expressed frustration with social media. When she announced last week that she and Bear called off their engagement, she pointed to “drama” and “harassment” she faced in the spotlight.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” the former fiancée wrote. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me [sic]. The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends [sic],” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

Just days after announcing the split, Adams revealed she was pregnant with Bear’s child. She shared a photo of a onesie reading “newest member of the pack” and a positive pregnancy test, revealing the two learned they were pregnant after breaking up.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” she captioned the post. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

In another post, she detailed the breakup, writing that she realized “being with a male wasn’t right for me.”