‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Allegedly ‘Blindsided’ By Girlfriend Raiven Adams’ Pansexual Revelation

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown was allegedly “blindsided” by the discovery that girlfriend Raiven Adams had a long-term romantic relationship with a woman before she started dating him. The report was published a few days after Adams, 21, announced she is pansexual in an emotional Instagram post. She said the relationship ended three years before she started dating Brown.

A source told Radar Online Friday that Brown was “blindsided” by the news and other members of the Brown family are “slightly suspicious of Raiven.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said Brown’s parents, Billy Brown and Ami Brown, “are honestly a bit bothered right now. They are both very religious and the fact that she did not tell Bear she was gay at one point in her life really irritated them.”

On Tuesday, Adams revealed she had a long-term relationship with a woman before she dated Brown and asked fans to leave her ex-girlfriend alone.

“The moment I’ve been dreading…. It’s been brought to my attention, the social media stalkers of my new found life. Have found my ex who was a female, I have fought for my peace of mind in my sexuality, and in my life,” Adams wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud of myself for loving myself, in every aspect of life. Come for me about my overalls, Come for me about my teeth, my height whatever you want. but I ask you please let my sexuality be… let my ex be don’t stir a pot that doesn’t belong to you. Let her be she doesn’t deserve the drama.”

She later wrote, “I am with Bear! I am happy and he is what I want every day of my life. My past is my past judge me for whatever you want , But don’t do it like this.”

Adams included a quote from Bella Thorne, reading, “Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is. You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

The post also included the hashtags “love is love,” “equality,” “stand tall” and “pansexual and proud.”

Brown and Adams met last year during his brother Noah Brown’s wedding to Rhain last year. Adams’ mother was the wedding photographer, and Adams was her assistant.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” Brown told PEOPLE last month. “She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

Last week, Radar Online reported that Adams’ mother was charged with theft in Texas in 2000. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

Photo credit: YouTube/Discovery Channel