‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Gets Candid About Cancer Battle: ‘It Was Very Scary’

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown recently spoke candidly about her cancer battle, saying, “It was very scary.”

While speaking to PEOPLE, Brown added that while the diagnosis and journey through the illness frightened her, she “never gave up hope.”

Brown was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in 2017, with doctors giving her a 3 percent chance of survival. After going through extensive treatment her cancer is now in remission.

Earlier this year, theories began to surface that Brown may have faked her cancer diagnosis.

In a joint statement issued to PEOPLE, her doctors from UCLA Medical Center refuted those rumors.

“Amora Brown was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017,” the statement reads. “Treatment for her cancer included a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. Her disease responded well to the treatment, and, according to her UCLA oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong, she is now in remission.”

“Although her most recent scans show no evidence of cancer, Amora will continue to be monitored closely by her medical team over the next several months,” the statement concluded.

Brown’s cancer battle took a toll on her in many ways, but her husband Billy was right by her side the whole time to support her.

“She’s the strongest person I know, so if she’s saying it hurts, it really hurts,” he said while speaking to PEOPLE in August 2017. “She tries to hide it from everybody but four or five times a day she bends over like a baby and cries. She bends over and tears run down. She put out seven babies without a grunt. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Ami, but I’ve got a lot more now. She makes me feel like a wuss.”

Her daughters Bird and Rain also previously shared support for their mom following her cancer remission, with Rain saying, “She’s always happy; she’s always sweet and kind and generous and courageous. She is the closest thing to an angel that I will ever meet.”

“Mom is who we turn to. Mom is always the person who’s like, the shining light. She’s the ultimate mother,” Bird added.”She’s taught me that it’s OK to be who you are, and you don’t have to change for anybody or to be better, that you are perfect the way you are.”

