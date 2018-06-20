ABC Orders Reality Show ‘Castaways’ That Seems a Lot Like ‘Lost’

ABC has ordered to series Castaways, a new reality series that is reminiscent of Lost.

Beginning in August, Bachelor in Paradise will be airing alongside new reality series Castaways, the alphabet network announced Wednesday, June 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A trailer for the series was also released.

“A group of 12 strangers torn from their everyday lives are shipwrecked on a string of islands in the South Pacific among washed up luggage, scattered resources, and abandoned structures. They are lost, stranded, and alone,” a man’s voice narrates the trailer as flashes of abandoned structures and the stranded individuals attempting to survive in their harsh new surroundings are shown.

“Throughout the journey, we’ll flashback to their real lives. They have come here to push themselves to the limit. There are only two ways to escape the islands – survive until the rescue team arrives or quit,” the trailer continues, penning the question, “Will they choose to survive alone, or will they attempt to find the others?”

Seemingly a combination of CBS’ competition series Survivor and ABC‘s own past series Lost, Castaways will follow 12 individuals, all strangers, who are “torn from their ordinary lives,” according to the trailer. The 12 individuals will then reportedly be dropped alone on islets in Indonesia, where they will have to survive with the resources that they find washed up on the beach.

The series is described by the network as testing “the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued,” according to Deadline.

Castaways will also reportedly feature documentary-style flashbacks to the contestants lives before they were dropped in Indonesia and left to survive on washed-up luggage, much like Lost had done during its six season run on the network. In the trailer, several such moments can be seen, including a flashback to one contestant who details his struggle with his weight, and another contestant who reveals she had been living in a shelter prior to joining the competition.

The series is produced by Nomad Entertainment. Kat Kahler, who previously worked as creator and executive producer on Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier and executive produced History Channel’s Alone and The Selection, serves as showrunner.

Castaways is set to premiere Tuesday, August 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.