Abby Lee Miller Spotted in Wheelchair Following Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller was spotted in a wheelchair as her battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma continues.

The former Dance Moms star, who recently began her third round of chemotherapy, was spotted outside of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on Friday.

This is the first time Miller has been photographed since she underwent an emergency procedure in early June.

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” Miller wrote on June 5.

“I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” she continued, adding, “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”

The new snap comes days after Miller teased “amazing news” would be on the horizon, with many fans hoping she would announce she had beaten cancer.

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

The doctor added that it was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

At the time, a source close to Miller revealed to Us Weekly that the 51-year-old was trying to stay positive in the face of such a horrifying diagnosis.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” the source said. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

Miller has also been dealing with her legal issues recently, having been released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California after serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud earlier this year.

After being released, she was sent to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a halfway house that helps women who have been incarcerated. It was while residing here that she was diagnosed with cancer.

It is unclear where Miller will go after she is healthy.

“After the hospital, she’ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air. Right now they’re just focusing on her health,” a source told PEOPLE.