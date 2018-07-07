Abby Lee Miller Soaks up the Sunshine Following Surgery

Abby Lee Miller’s road to recovery has found some much-needed sun.

Following an emergency spinal procedure in June, the Dance Moms alum is resting and soaking up the sunshine in Los Angeles as her body continues to heal. She took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of herself catching some sun while laying back in a wheelchair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s Lit in LA! I have everything I need! Well almost, hey there [Tiffany Haddish] where’s your Pool Boy?” she wrote and added the hashtags for her name, Lifetime series, and “spine surgery.”

The new photo comes a week after Miller, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after serving time in prison, gave fans an update on her health along with a graphic photo from her latest surgery.

“After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

The doctor added that it was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

At the time, a source close to Miller revealed to Us Weekly that the 51-year-old was trying to stay positive in the face of such a horrifying diagnosis.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” the source said. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

Things seem to be on the mend now, as Miller recently teased the possible return of Dance Moms, despite Lifetime officially canceling the series in May.

Hoping the sun helps speed up the recovery.