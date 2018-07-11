Abby Lee Miller Returning to ‘Dance Moms’ Season 8

Abby Lee Miller is making a triumphant return to Dance Moms next season after her cancer treatment.

Miller has had some of the most tumultuous years a celebrity can have, even by reality TV standards. The 51-year old went to prison last July to serve a 366-day sentence, but she was released back in March to complete the sentence in a halfway house. In April, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, and has undergone two surgeries in an attempt to regain her health.

Things must be looking up for Miller, as she is now reportedly set to return for season 8 of Dance Moms. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Miller is heading back to Lifetime when the show returns. The casting call backs up the claims, invoking Miller heavily in their advertising.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” reads the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

Miller’s life has been a whirlwind of drama for the last several years, so many fans may not remember that she left Dance Moms before she was sentenced to prison. Miller posted an angry diatribe against the production on Instagram in March of 2017. She accused those in charge of the show of denying her proper credits for all the work she did on it.

“The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller declared at the time. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

The season ended a confusing note, with conflicting reports as to whether or not it would return for an eighth season. Many fans lost interest without Miller there to stir up the drama, but apparently she has assumed a central role in the show’s comeback.

Miller got herself into trouble when she was entangled in numerous lawsuits over her behavior on the show. Dancers and other dance moms accused her of assault and encouraging a hostile environment, as well as emotional distress.

She was then indicted for fraud after numerous fake bank accounts were revealed. All told, she had reportedly hidden as much as $755,000, going all the way back to her bankruptcy filing in 2010.