Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday With JoJo Siwa Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is ringing in her 52nd year with her former students!

The Dance Moms alum celebrated her big day Monday with a celebration at Buca di Beppo in Los Angeles amid her battle with cancer attended by friends and family, as well as Dance Moms students JoJo Siwa and mom Jessalyn.

“I was showing off my summer tan, posing with the 2 fairest people in Cali!!! Which 1 of us is ‘the fairest of them all’???” she captioned the photo with JoJo.

In another photo, she thanked her friends for “sharing in my celebration.”

Miller is also celebrating her return home from her rehabilitation center at the end of Septmeber after recovering from spinal surgery and her cancer treatments under the care of medical professionals.

After being released from prison in March following her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud, the Lifetime star underwent a procedure for what doctors initially thought was a spinal infection but turned out to be non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Following a number of procedures, Miller has been working on regaining her full range of motion, and has been using a wheelchair. A source told PEOPLE in August that the dance teacher may permanently be confined to a wheelchair after her health scare, but that she is trying to keep a positive attitude.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” the insider said. “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

Another added, “Abby’s tough, and she continues to keep her spirits up as she focuses on her health.”

As Miller undergoes her treatment for cancer and gets back to living her life at home, there could be something big professionally on her horizon.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight in July that Miller will return to a revival of Dance Moms, a fact that seems to be confirmed by the casting call for the new season.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” read the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

Happy birthday to Miller and we can’t wait to hear more about the new season!

Photo credit: Instagram/Abby Lee Miller