Abby Lee Miller Basks in Sun Amid Cancer Treatment: ‘Nothing I Enjoy More’

Cancer-stricken Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shared an update with fans on Instagram Saturday, posting a photo of her basking in the sun after her doctor gave her the green light.

“Going outside to feel the sun on my face was wonderful!!! Kids, never take anything in this world for granted! It can all change so suddenly,” Miller wrote. “The Brilliant Dr. B cleared me for sunning this afternoon! Woo Hoo! Thank you sir!”

Miller has had a difficult couple of months, even though she was finally released from a halfway house after serving her time for financial crimes. In early April, she was hospitalized for back pain, and returned to the halfway house. A few days later, it was reported that she was suffering a spine infection and almost died during emergency spinal cord surgery.

Then, TMZ reported the health problems were likely related to cancer. A representative for her doctor told the site he believes she has Burkitt Lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action,” Miller wrote on Instagram from her hospital bed in her first public comments since the diagnosis. “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others.”

The 51-year-old Miller has continued giving fans updates during her treatment. But according to Radar Online, her situation is so dire that she is working on her will.

“She made a few friends in prison and she’d like to reward them. It’s a very sad, scary time for Abby Lee. She’s never felt so alone,” the insider told Radar. “Abby Lee’s trying to stay strong but she can’t get through the day without crying. She doesn’t seem to think there’s much hope.”

Miller had plans to return to Dance Moms after her prison sentence was up, but Lifetime officially cancelled the show in early May. Radar Online also reported that Lifetime considered a series about Miller’s road to recovery, but it was dropped as well.

On May 25, Miller was released from the halfway house for good, writing “time’s up” on Instagram.

Miller is the founder of Abby Lee Dance Company, which was the focus of Dance Moms for seven seasons. In 2015, she was indicted for fraud after investigators learned she hid income from her projects, and bankruptcy fraud. In May 2017, she was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, fined $40,000 and had to pay a $120,000 judgement.

She served her prison term at the federal prison in Victorville, California before she was moved to a halfway house in Long Beach in March 2018.

Photo credit: Instagram/Abby Lee Miller