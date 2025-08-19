’90 Day: Hunt for Love’: Cortney Accuses Colt of Cheating in Explosive Tell All Trailer

The cast of 90 Day: Hunt for Love is keeping the drama coming at the Tell All.

After a season full of scandal, the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff teased more chaos to come when the Tell All kicks off on Aug. 25 in a new trailer.

The first surprise of the trailer comes when Sukanya Krishnan introduces herself as the Tell All host — a role typically held by Shaun Robinson. Krishnan has previously hosted 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games and the Tell Alls for Sister Wives.

Cortney Reardanz and Colt Johnson are next in the hot seat, as the pair revealed “trust” had become a major problem in their relationship. “He was talking with another woman, planning to meet up with them,” Cortney alleges in the trailer, adding that “some girl sent him flowers.”

Viewers will have to tune in to see how Cortney responds when Krishnan asks her, “Does any part of you feel like you made the wrong decision?”

Another love triangle that’s going to be explored is Jeniffer Tarazona’s connection with both Rob Warne and Cole Anderson, who claims in the trailer that he didn’t know about how close Jeniffer and his romantic rival had gotten at the resort.

“That’s none of your f—king business,” Jeniffer tells ex Tim Malcolm when he brings up the issue during the Tell All. “Shut up! That’s all Tim can do, just making up rumors.”

Chantel Everett’s romantic connection with her friend Ashley is also going to be explored during the Tell All, as Ashley makes her first in-person appearance to share her side of things during the Tell All — only to find herself fighting with Chantel’s mom. “I’m about to f—king get crazy,” she says, as Chantel’s mom responds, “I’m about to get f—king crazy too!”

Tiffany Franco is also finding herself in the hot seat during the trailer, as she claims that she was honest to everyone during her time at the retreat, but didn’t receive the same courtesy. Cortney doesn’t think that’s quite true, but when she pushes back, Tiffany calls her a “dumbass,” adding that “this b—h is actually stupid.”

The final altercation teased in the Tell All trailer is an unexpected one, as Tim gets into it with the TV screen hosting Usman Umar’s video call while defending Colt. Smacking the TV with his hand, Usman’s feed goes down as the screen takes a tumble. “F—k you, Usman! Shut your mouth,” he says.

Don’t miss the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All when it kicks off with part one on Monday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.