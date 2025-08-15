’90 Day Fiance’ Star Comes Out After Catching Feelings for Her Female Friend

90 Day Fiancé‘s Chantel Everett is coming out!

The 90 Day: Hunt for Love star, 34, shared her sexuality publicly in a preview of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC dating show published Friday by PEOPLE, officially coming out after a kiss with a female friend before filming left her questioning herself.

“Oh my God, I feel like I’ve lost all my words now,” she told her co-stars. “I feel like being able to experience all of the guys here really made it clear to me that I have something else that is for me back in Atlanta, that I have somebody at home.”

She continued, “So before coming here, a friend of mine who is also a woman reached out to me and actually told me that they had feelings for me.”

tlc

After going on the singles retreat and “dating everybody and experiencing everyone,” Chantel said she came to the realization that she does “really care for” her friend, “So I’ve decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further.”

Chantel’s coming out was met with applause and enthusiasm from her fellow 90 Day stars, as Rocky Russo noted he was “not surprised,” having watched Chantel kiss Jeniffer Tarazona during a challenge earlier this season.

“I’m so proud of you, baby,” Jeniffer told Chantel, as another co-star, Tim Malcolm, added, “It’s hard. I’m proud of you.”

After sharing her sexuality publicly, Chantel told the cameras she was “proud of myself and the growth that I’ve done going through this experience,” adding, “And now, finally, I am officially public about my sexuality and it feels great.”

90 Day Fiancé stars first met Chantel in Season 4 of the TLC show in 2016 as she and husband Pedro Jimeno attempted to make things work, despite the influence of their families. However, in 2022, Chantel and Pedro divorced.

Earlier this season on 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Chantel revealed she was a little confused going into the singles retreat after kissing her friend pre-season.

“Right before I came to the resort, something did happen with one of my friends,” she said. “I was hanging out with my friend Ashley, and we were drinking wine, and she explains to me that she has feelings for me that are actually romantic. Well, one thing led to another, and Ashley kisses me. I almost fainted, I was so shocked, and I really liked it.”

“It felt like my first kiss ever,” she confessed. “But at the same time, I was so overwhelmed at what it all meant because I have not ever thought about dating a woman.”

Chantel wondered, “What would that mean? What would that mean for me, my dating life, and my sexuality? Does this mean that I’m a lesbian? Just like that? I don’t know.”