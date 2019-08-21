’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Reveals Troubling Money Issue

Drama on the 90 Day Fiance franchise is never far away but spinoff 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is ramping up that drama by turning the tables on the lonely suitors here in America.

Take the case of Deavan and Jihoon, a couple who first connected on a dating app that led to Jihoon flying from his home in South Korea to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 29-year-old met up with the 22-year-old single mom, ended up sleeping together their first night together and now has gotten her pregnant with plans for her to move back to South Korea.

But as the clip for Monday’s episode hints at, there could be a bigger issue than just the pregnancy. As it turns out, Jihoon has quit his job because he doesn’t make enough money to support his future wife and newborn. He admits this to her in the park while there with her daughter from a prior relationship and another on the way, leaving Deavan floored and Jihoon admitting he “f–ed up.”

“That doesn’t make any sense,” Deavan tells her prospective husband, gobsmacked by the news he has just shared.

According to Jihoon, he built up a massive amount of credit card debt early and has been working to pay it off. This leaves his savings virtually non-existent and gives his love some second guesses at their future together.

Worse yet, Deavan admits that she has already quit her job and sold her belongings because she is preparing to move back to South Korea with him. She admits to the cameras that she wants to call off her move and that his revelation has made her furious, but has no choice given her situation.

Before this bombshell, Deavan had plenty stacked against her with her relationship. She does not speak Korean, making the language barrier quite a problem for a mother with a child who might be looking for extra work to support her family. On top of that, there is the possibility that her future husband’s parents won’t accept her due to the pregnancy.

As The Wrap points out, their son getting a woman pregnant out of wedlock isn’t strong in the honor department. So Deavan is pregnant with one child that could come very soon, has a 3-year-old daughter already and is aiming to move in with her lover that has only spent a short amount of time with her.

If that sounds stressful, imagine how it is for her and Jihoon.

You can find out more when 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on TLC Monday at 9 p.m. ET.