’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Jenny Surprised as Her Cafe With Sumit Gets Blessed With ‘Cow Urine’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jenny and Sumit’s dream cafe in India is finally getting blessed — just not in the way American expat Jenny expected.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny steps outside of her comfort zone as she learns that cow urine plays a very special role in the blessing.

“Before the main ceremony begins, the priests come into every individual cafe [and] bless every shop,” Sumit explains as the camera shows a priest walking through their cafe while performing the religious ceremony.

Sumit continues, “He sprayed some holy water, which was mixed with a cow urine,” explaining that “cow urine is considered very religious and pure in my culture.”

A surprised Jenny asks her husband, “Did you say cow urine?” at which point Sumit confirms, “Yeah, you heard it right.”

He tells her, “[The] cow is a holy animal above anyone, even like gods,” explaining, “Because [the] cow gives milk. She’s like a mother to us.”

Jenny repeats in disbelief, “Throwing cow urine around while you’re cooking,” adding, “We would never do something like that in America.”

Sumit shrugs, “Do you use holy water? We use cow urine.”

90 Day Fiancé fans have watched Jenny and Sumit fight for their relationship for years, with Jenny finally earning the blessing of her in-laws just before she and Sumit moved in with them to offset the expenses of opening the cafe.

“At first, I got very emotional, happy, [and] joyful, like, ‘Oh, finally we are getting in together,’ but then I realized that the life we were living together, it’s completely different than the life I used to live with my family,” Sumit told PopCulture.com in September of moving in with his parents. “So I’m gonna have to make some changes in [the] lifestyle which I was living with Jenny. … because she’s teaching me some things which are not very useful in Indian families.”

Jenny admitted at the time that the biggest adjustment was “the loss of privacy” in her new home, as she’s “not used to being told what to do.”

“I’m not used to living with other people, especially his parents,” Jenny told PopCulture. “I mean, I’m happy that they accept me, of course, but I still want my privacy. I still want my own place, my own things.”

“Earlier, we were free, like we [could] do whatever,” Sumit agreed. “Whether we wear clothes [or] we don’t wear clothes, whatever we do, it’s our house. Right now, if you just open your door, you go out [and] you will see people sitting outside. … Freedom is a little bit limited.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.