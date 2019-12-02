’90 Day Fiance’: Syngin Colchester Reportedly Charged With Possession

It looks like Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiancé has more to worry about then just Tania and their living arrangements. According to Soap Dirt, the South African has recently found himself in some legal trouble.

He was charged with possession in Connecticut. This occurred after he was originally pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt in July 26. During the stop, the officer noticed he was in possession of marijuana. He had less than a half ounce, which in Connecticut, is a misdemeanor and a $150 fine for the first offense.He appeared in court on Nov. 27. What isn’t known yet is if this will have any further consequences on his status in America. It all depends how whether or not Federal officials decide to push the charges further since it technically since Syngin did exceed the Federal drug law.

On Sunday’s episode, Syngin was introduced to Tania’s entire family, extended and all. During the gathering, Tania dropped a bombshell on her fiancé, explaining to him that she would be away for three weeks as she is heading to Costa Rica to take part in a herbalism class that goes for almost a month.

“It’s an investment for mine and Syngin’s future because we’d love to make our own products and start a small business,” she rationalized.

Tania added she wants to use what she learns from this experience to be the “community witch doctor.” Her family didn’t seem to be thrilled about her plans.

Along with that big news drop, Tania and Syngin have remained hard at work constructing their new home in her mother’s shed. In a previous episode, the two discussed their plans for children. Tania was heavy-set on having kids as soon as possible.

Syngin, too, remained headstrong on his stance that they need to wait.

“I’m not going to buckle, I will not be under the pressure of being told when to have a child, all these kind of things,” Syngin said to the camera in a previously aired episode. “Financially, I don’t think she realizes having a kid is such a commitment.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.