'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle's Family Worried He's Lost in Brazil

The family of 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle fears the worst has happened to him while traveling throughout Brazil. Staehle's mother, Edna Staehle, told TMZ that her son, who has been traveling in Brazil since the end of July, sent alarming text messages to their family on Thursday morning, and they haven't heard from him since. She said Paul, 40, had messaged her seeking help because he had become lost and offered contact information of people who could possibly assist, but Edna never heard back from them. Among the people Paul asked his mother to contact was a woman named Izabele Medeiros, who later took to Instagram to post a statement that was translated from Portuguese to English, reported Page Six. "hello everyone I can't give much information because we don't have anything concrete to tell we are looking to find out where Paul is," she said, adding that they need to "wait a certain amount of time" before they contact police. "this is not a joke," she continued. "I was lost until messages arrived telling me everything."

With permission from Edna, celebrity blogger John Yates posted screenshots of Paul's text messages, in which he allegedly wrote that he "f— up." In addition, he told her that he needed a boat and that his phone was about to die, so his GPS would be lost. On Friday afternoon, Yates tweeted that he spoke with Paul's wife, Karine Martins, who said the police would be involved. According to TMZ, Martins has contacted her family in Brazil to alert them of her husband's possible need for assistance. The outlet reports that Martins is in the U.S. and that she is unaware of whether or not Brazilian authorities are actively searching for Paul. A few days ago, Martins, 27, took to social media to share a Reel of her family photographs featuring Paul and their children with a cryptic caption written in the past tense that read as follows:

"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared." In her Story, she added, "Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe." It was last summer when Paul and his then three-year-old son, Pierre, returned to Kentucky after a police bulletin announcing that they had gone missing. He met up with his parents to relinquish Pierre, whom he and Martins lost custody of due to their abusive relationship. Paul told TMZ that he handed over Pierre to Edna and his father rather than "deal with the drama" of Child Protective Services. After that, the missing person's report was closed.