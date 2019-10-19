’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Defends Farrah Abraham After Plastic Surgery Criticism

It would seem that 90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima has become fast friends with controversial former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. The pair were photographed celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the Crazy Horse III gentleman’s club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

But apart from their night out, the 90 Day Fiance star is also willing to jump to the defense of her fellow reality star according to The Blast Dos Santos Lima shared a photo of herself with Abraham on Thursday, prompting several followers to respond with hateful comments aimed at the Teen Mom‘s looks.

“Farrah looks like she’s 44 y. Botox fail,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous??!! Too muchee [sic] plastic on Farrah,” another added.

But one comment in particular sent the 90 Day Fiance star into defense mode.

“Sad that all the plastic surgery and fillers have made Farrah look like she is in her late 40’s to early 50’s,” the offending commenter wrote before giving the Brazilian reality star advice. “Please take note Larissa, you’ll [lose] your youth to that fakeness.”

This prompted a clapback by Larissa that seemed to be soaked in plenty of sarcasm.

“OK we believe you are not bashing other woman cuz you are hella confident,” the 90 Day Fiance star wrote.

The reality stars seemed very happy during the night and didn’t let any criticism get them down. They were also joined by controversial Jersey Shore girlfriend Jen Harley. The pair even seemed to want to team-up on the romance market.

“We gotta find new hubbies,” Abraham can be heard asking the 90 Day Fiance star in an Instagram Story post. “We’re in a club and we’re gonna find us a new man.”

The event follows a few interesting weeks for both women. Larissa has been seen with fellow 90 Day Fiance star Corey Rathgeber, posting a selfie on Instagram and fueling rumors that she’s dating him after his rumored split from current TV fiance Evelin Villagas. She shot down claims of dating Rathgeber, but not before “declaring war” on Villagas.

“If she believes she is in a relationship, she should talk to her man to find out what happened instead of [making] assumptions about someone she does not even know well,” Larissa wrote after Villagas called her a “frickin’ whore.” “Corey and I were not trying to ‘announce’ a relationship for publicity.”

Abraham on the other hand is taking another route to find her new man, offering dates for $5,000 because her time is worth something more.

“My time is worth a lot of money,” Abraham explained to TooFab. “Honestly I don’t really need to go on dates right now. I’m so focused on work and just everything I got going on. So yeah, pulling me away from what I love in my life, I think you can pay me for my time. Other women who don’t get paid for their time and who are just giving their time away, well, I don’t really see anything great coming out of that so…you should always monetize your time.”

Abraham has also been teasing her potential return to Teen Mom.