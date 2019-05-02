’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Clears the Air About Cheating Rumors

Jay Smith is calling estranged wife Ashley Martson‘s claim that he has been cheating on her for months a “total lie.”

“That’s a total lie right there,” the 90 Day Fiance star told InTouch Weekly on Wednesday. He added that by “April 10” when he started seeing the mystery woman who Martson recently put on blast on social media, that he and Martson had already ended things.

“…When I started talking to her, Ashley and I were broken up already,” Smith said.

Smith’s and Martson’s timelines may not match up, however, as Martson called out Smith on Instagram on April 15 for going out to a strip club. In her post, she wrote, “It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

A few days later, Martson compared a photo of Smith in a backyard to a photo of a woman in the same backyard and accused them of going behind her back. “When you want to text my phone about stealing my husband but don’t want to expose yourself, make sure I don’t have cop friends that can find out who you are,” Martson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, calling the woman a “homewrecker.”

Recently, Smith denied the rumor that he had gotten someone else pregnant while married to Martson. In a video shared to Instagram on April 27, he said that he was not a “little boy” and definitely not “that stupid” that he would get someone pregnant.

It’s not the first time Smith has been accused of infidelity. Back in December, he was exposed after speaking with women on Tinder behind his wife’s back. The couple moved on from that scandal, but after Martson filed for divorce in April, it appears they may have moved beyond any hope of reconciliation, especially as Martson appears to have moved on with a new romantic interest.

InTouch reported that she celebrated her birthday with a mystery man at the Playboy Club in New York City on Friday. “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. I have found someone,” Martson told the outlet. “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

Martson and Smith made their debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiance after they met in Jamaica while she was on vacation. He proposed to her after visiting her in Pennsylvania, and the couple married in May 2018.

The details of Martson and Smith’s latest drama likely will not be crystal clear until they unfold on the TLC show.