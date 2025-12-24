’90 Day Fiance’ Star Gets Engaged to Music Artist

Chantel Everett is an engaged woman! The 90 Day Fiancé star’s girlfriend, Ashley Bowen, proposed last Wednesday, the happy couple tells PEOPLE magazine.

Everett, who shot to reality TV fame alongside ex-husband Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiance in 2016, was shocked to find Bowen on one knee during what she thought was a simple photo shoot at Uhuburg, a Renaissance castle in Helen, Ga.

Not only did Bowen, a music artist, pop the question to Chantel, she also surprised her with an original song called “Duet for Juliet.”

“Our love feels like it was written in the stars. So romantic, so authentic, so raw,” the couple told PEOPLE. “We love that about ourselves. We love that about our love story.”

The official 90 Day Fiance Instagram account also shared photos and videos from the proposal. “It’s engagement season,” the caption reads. “Chantel and Ashley are getting married! Congratulations to the happy couple.”

Everett officially came out about her sexuality during the Aug. 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Hunt for Love, admitting that she was ready to explore her connection with her friend after sharing a kiss.

“So before coming here, a friend of mine who is also a woman, reached out to me and actually told me that they had feelings for me,” she said at the time. “And since being here and dating everybody and experiencing everyone, I realized that I really care for her,” she continued. “So I’ve decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further.”

“Right before I came to the resort, something did happen with one of my friends,” she revealed in an earlier episode. “I was hanging out with my friend, Ashley, and we were drinking wine and she explains to me that she has feelings for me that are actually romantic. Well, one thing led to another, and Ashley kisses me. I almost fainted, I was so shocked, and I really liked it.”

“It felt like my first kiss ever,” she recalled. “But at the same time, I was so overwhelmed at what it all meant because I have not ever thought about dating a woman. What would that mean? What would that mean for me, my dating life, and my sexuality? Does this mean that I’m a lesbian? Just like that? I don’t know.”

Everett was previously married to Pedro Jimeno before they split in 2022. Their turbulent relationship was documented for five seasons of 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Family Chantel.