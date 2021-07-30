'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Shows off 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

✖

Nearly a year after she underwent five surgeries in a single day amid her weight loss journey, 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is showing off her awe-inspiring weight loss. The TLC reality personality, 55, flaunted her new 90-pounds lighter look in a glam selfie shared to social media on Wednesday.

Shared with her more than 660,000 Instagram followers, the image was snapped during her night out in Las Vegas to celebrate fellow reality star Nick Hogan's 31st birthday. In the photo, which appeared to be snapped in a car, Deem wore a white halter top, which she accessorized with large pink hoop earrings, diamond stud earrings, and several gold necklaces. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail. She captioned the image, "to Osaka in Las Vegas for my Nick Hogan birthday dinner," and the comments section flood with fans telling Deem that she "looks great" and "fabulous."

Deem, who was first introduced to viewers when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alongside now-husband Michael Ilesanmi, first opened up about her weight loss plans during the Happily Ever After: The Couples Tell All special in October 2020. At the time, she revealed that she planned to undergo weight loss surgery as she was unhappy with her weight, stating, "it's annoying to be out of breath, when you know you gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything the kids eat." In March of this year, Deem revealed she dropped 90 pounds after she underwent gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction on her back and a breast reduction in August.

"The bad thing was during the surgery… they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours," Deem recalled to Us Weekly, adding that "the first three months" post-surgery were the "hardest months of [her] life. It's a journey — not only physically, but an emotional journey because you come out of surgery and you just think everything's going to change, but actually you can't eat for a couple months."

Deem said that while she "always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age," her decision to go under the knife was largely due to her feeling "like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery. I worried, if I don't get on the table, I'm gonna die." Deem said she "did it for myself to stay alive… and [to] benefit the ones I love."