'90 Day Fiancé' Star Accuses Wife's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported

90 Day Fiancé's Andrei Castravet suspects wife Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet's family could be behind the unexpected roadblocks in his path to permanent U.S. residence. In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Andrei met with his immigration attorney to get information about making his residence permanent after his two-year green card and extension expired.

During the meeting, Andrei's attorney revealed he would have to undergo an interview to obtain his permanent green card, which came as. shock to the Moldova native, as his lawyer admitted "normally 95 percent of my cases" like his don't get interviewed. "I've got to tell you, I've never had a case where there was a child together and they called you for an interview," she told the TLC personality. "I fear that they saw something in Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card."

Andrei revealed then that something may have popped up on his record because he was "part of multiple" court cases in the past working as police in Moldova. "I never talked to [the attorney] about my history on the police force because I didn't think it would be a problem," he admitted in a confessional. "Right now I'm just thinking – is it?" Andrei's lawyer also asked if he had any "enemies" in the U.S. who could have "complained" about him, resulting in extra speculation.

"It's totally going to be a shock for my wife," Andrei said of the extra hurdle in his immigration journey. "She's definitely going to have a lot of thoughts and worries about what's going to happen. Hopefully, we can get through this together and we can just tackle it as we always do our problems."

There has been plenty of conflict between Libby's family and Andrei, including a fight that got physical with her brother Charlie, so when he explained the situation to his wife, he told her someone has been "snitching" on him. "Somebody is whispering in the immigration office's ears and we have a problem," he told a shocked Libby, who defended her family by saying "they wouldn't even know who to call" to report him. If Andrei is deported, Libby has previously stated she would move to Moldova with their daughter Eleanor, but she admitted in Sunday's episode it would be "starting over." She continued, "This is serious stuff. This is our home." 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and is available to stream on discovery+.